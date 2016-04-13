FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on strong trade data from China
April 13, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on strong trade data from China

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Wednesday, tracking other markets, as surprisingly upbeat trade data from China eased concerns over the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s exports in March returned to growth for the first time in nine months, jumping 11.5 percent from a year earlier.

The rise, which was the first since June and the largest percentage gain since February 2015, added to signs of stabilization in the country.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Bank of Canada is set to release its rate decision at 10:00 a.m. ET, with Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index notched its biggest jump in more than five weeks on Tuesday, bouncing higher as a spike in the price of oil boosted energy stocks and supported financials.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.58 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.61 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.77 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Tuesday that it received a notice of default from its bondholders as a result of a delay filing its annual report.

Media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by the launch of new specialty television services.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,242.30; -1.36 pct

US crude : $41.48; -1.61 pct

Brent crude : $44.20; -1.10 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,817.50; +1.07 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bombardier Inc : Cowen and Co raises price target to C$1.05 from C$0.90

Metro Inc : Raymond James raises price target to C$48 from C$44; rating “outperform”

Richmont Mines : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$10.50 from C$9

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 PPI final demand yy for Mar: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 PPI final demand mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy yy for Mar: Expected 1.3 pct; Prior 1.2 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy mm for Mar: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Mar: Prior 0.9 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Mar: Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Mar: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Mar: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Mar: Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Retail control for Mar: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Feb: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Apr: Prior 57.70

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.28) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
