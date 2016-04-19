CANADA STOCKS-Futures up as oil prices rise

April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures opened higher on Tuesday, helped by a 2 percent rise in oil prices partly due to a workers’ strike in Kuwait.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.47 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic releases are scheduled for the day.
Canada’s main stock index rose to a five-month high on Monday as energy stocks rallied after oil pared losses, while mining and financial sector stocks also advanced.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.4 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.8 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.7 percent.
As Valeant Pharmaceuticals considers a multibillion-dollar auction to pare down $30 billion in debt, its challenge will be choosing which assets to sell without compromising any of its key businesses, analysts and investment bankers said.
Rogers Communications Inc spent heavily to get smartphones to its wireless customers and could not add enough Internet business to offset shrinkage of its television and landline phone business, contributing to a slip in earnings reported on Monday.
Tech companies should comply with lawful requests to access protected data, BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen said on Monday, in thinly veiled criticism of rival Apple Inc for its recent standoff with the FBI.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,242; +0.68 pct
US crude : $40.34; +1.41 pct
Brent crude : $43.68; +1.75 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,793.50; -0.69 pct
Teck Resources Ltd : CLSA cuts to sell from underperform
Rogers Communications Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$53 from C$54
0830 Building permits for Mar: Expected 1.200 mln; Prior 1.177 mln
0830 Build permits: change mm for Mar: Prior -2.2 pct
0830 Housing starts mm for Mar: Expected 1.170 mln; Prior 1.178 mln
0830 House starts mm: change for Mar: Prior 5.2 pct
0855 Redbook mm : Prior -2.8 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.1 pct
