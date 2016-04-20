CANADA STOCKS-Futures fall as oil slips

April 20 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures were lower on Wednesday as crude prices fell after Kuwaiti oil workers ended a three-day strike, putting the focus back on oversupply.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Wholesale Trade monthly data for February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada’s main stock index rose to a fresh five-month high on Tuesday, as energy and materials stocks gained on higher commodity prices, while financial stocks also advanced.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,247.70; -0.42 pct
US crude : $40.24; -2.04 pct
Brent crude : $43.36; -1.52 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,928.50; -0.15 pct
CI Financial Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
Endeavour Mining Corp : Raymond James raises to strong buy from outperform
Transalta Renewables : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer
Precision Drilling Corp : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform
1000 Existing home sales for Mar: Expected 5.30 mln; Prior 5.08 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Mar: Expected 3.5 pct; Prior -7.1 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.27) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)