CANADA STOCKS-Futures extend losses after weak jobs reports

May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures extended losses after weak Canadian and U.S. jobs reports for April.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 160,000 jobs, short of the 202,000 analysts had expected on average, as construction employment barely rose and the retail sector shed jobs. The gain in employment was the smallest in seven months.

Canada lost a net 2,100 jobs last month, compared with expectations of no change. The unemployment rate was steady at 7.1 percent.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.52 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index ended nearly unchanged on Thursday as gains for gold stocks offset losses for financials, while investors grappled with impact of a massive wildfire that has shut some production in the country’s oil sands region.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.51 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.60 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.56 percent.

The 88,000 residents who fled a wildfire that has ravaged the Canadian oil town of Fort McMurray in Alberta will not be able to return home anytime soon, officials warned, even as the inferno edged slowly south.

The Royal Bank of Canada is handing over to the government names of clients with “relationships or connections” to a Panamanian law firm at the center of a massive leak of offshore financial data, the lender confirmed on Thursday.

Boosted by a pivotal CSeries deal with Delta Air Lines , Canada’s Bombardier Inc is rekindling sales talks with several U.S. and European carriers, even as it eyes China, the world’s fastest-growing aviation nation.

Gold futures : $1,292.60; +1.67 pct

US crude : $43.94; -0.93 pct

Brent crude : $44.51; -1.18 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,782.00; -0.06 pct

Canadian Natural Resources : NBF raises rating to “outperform” from “sector perform”

CI Financial Corp : Barclays cuts target to C$29 from C$30; rating “overweight”

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : RBC Capital raises target price to $54 from $53; rating “outperform”

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Apr: Actual 160,000; Revised 208,000

0830 Private payrolls for Apr: Actual 171,000; Revised 184,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Apr: Actual +4,000; Prior -29,000 0830 Government payrolls for Apr: Actual -11,000; Revised +24,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Apr: Actual 5.0 pct; Prior 5.0 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Apr: Actual +0.3 pct; Revised +0.2 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Apr: Actual 34.5 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Apr: Actual 62.8 pct; Prior 63.0 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Apr: Actual 9.7 pct; Prior 9.8 pct

1500 Consumer credit for Mar: Expected 16.00 bln; Prior 17.22 bln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.29) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru)