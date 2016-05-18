CANADA STOCKS-Futures mirror losses in global stock markets

May 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was set to follow global markets lower on Wednesday, a day after strong U.S. inflation data renewed expectations of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve within months.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.15 percent at 7:25 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index touched a nearly seven-month high on Tuesday as higher commodity prices supported energy and mining stocks, but some gains for the index were pared as financial and consumer stocks fell.

The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of April 26-27 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Data on foreign assets bought by Canadians and foreign investment in Canadian securities is due at 8:30 a.m. ET .

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:25 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent.

Firefighters were preparing to tackle hot weather and gusting winds as they battled a massive wildfire raging near Fort McMurray, Alberta, that threatens oil sands facilities and work camps north of the city.

Gold futures : $1,274.90; -0.10 pct

US crude : $48.40; +0.19 pct

Brent crude : $49.25; -0.08 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,588.00; -1.48 pct

Alacer Gold Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.75

Bank of Montreal : CIBC raises target price to C$84 from C$79

Bank of Nova Scotia : CIBC raises price target to C$65 from C$61

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)