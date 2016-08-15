CANADA STOCKS-Futures boosted by higher oil prices

Aug 15 - Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Monday, boosted by higher oil prices.

Oil hit a near one-month high as speculation intensified about potential producer action to support prices in an oversupplied market.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, weighed by broad losses among financial, consumer, industrial and materials stocks, which offset gains for energy companies as oil prices rose.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian telecom companies are rushing to secure cheap money to fund acquisitions and big infrastructure projects as their reliance on customer appetite for internet services grows.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altus Group Ltd : BMO raises target price to C$27 from C$24; rating "outperform"

Crescent Point Energy Corp : TD Securities cuts to "buy" from "action list buy"

Sun Life Financial Inc : BMO cuts target price to C$45 from C$46

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1336.5; +0.05 percent

U.S. crude : $44.75; +0.58 percent

Brent crude : $47.2; +0.49 percent

LME 3-month copper : $4762; +0.02 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing Index for Aug: Expected 2.00; Prior 0.55

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Aug: Expected 60; Prior 59

1600 Net L-T flows, exswaps for June: Prior $41.1 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for June: Prior -$18.3 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for June: Prior -$11.0 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for June: Prior $25.8 bln

