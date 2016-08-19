FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures down ahead of inflation data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, ahead of July's inflation data.

Canada's inflation rate is expected to have cooled to 1.3 percent in July, bringing it closer to the lower end of Bank of Canada's 1-3 percent target. Separately, retail sales are expected to have climbed 0.5 percent in June, maintaining a robust pace. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Thursday as energy stock gains on higher oil prices were offset by weakness in bank shares and some consumer and telecommunications names and a reversal in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc .

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.25 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Crew Energy Inc : Desjardins starts with "buy" rating; C$7.25 target price

Dollarama Inc : RBC raises target price to C$120 from C$111; rating "outperform"

Timmins Gold Corp : RBC raises target price to C$1 from C$0.70

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1343.5; -0.57 percent

US crude : $48.14; -0.08 percent

Brent crude : $50.69; -0.33 percent

LME 3-month copper : $4795.5; -0.33 percent

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1 = C$1.28 Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

