FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures jump after U.S. jobs data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures jump after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates with U.S., Canada data)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after data showed U.S. employment growth slowed more than expected in August, which could rule out a U.S. interest rate increase this month.

Also, Canada's trade deficit in July unexpectedly shrank to C$2.49 billion ($1.90 billion) from a record C$3.97 billion in June as exports jumped 3.4 percent and imports stagnated.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.30 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gold mining stocks, after weak U.S. manufacturing data tempered expectations for Federal Reserve interest hikes.

Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said it had received the final installment of $500 million from the province of Quebec as part of a previously announced investment in its CSeries aircraft program.

Canadian yoga wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported comparable-sales growth that fell short of analysts' estimates.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal : CIBC raises target price to C$90.00 from C$88

BRP Inc : RBC raises target price to C$28 from C$27; rating "outperform"

Dollarama Inc : RBC raises target price to C$122 from C$120; rating "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1326.7; +1.11 percent

US crude : $43.72; +1.3 percent

Brent crude : $46.21; +1.67 percent

LME 3-month copper : $4627.5; -0.05 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for August: Actual 151,000; Revised 275,000

0830 Private payrolls for August: Actual 126,000; Revised 225,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for August: Actual -14,000; Revised 6,000

0830 Government payrolls for August: Actual 25,000; Revised 50,000

0830 Unemployment rate for August: Actual 4.9 pct; Prior 4.9 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for August: Actual 0.1 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for August: Actual 34.3 hrs; Revised 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for August: Actual 62.8 pct; Prior 62.8 pct 0830 U6 underemployment for August: Actual 9.7 pct; Prior 9.7 pct

0830 International trade mm for July: Actual -$39.47 bln; Revised -$44.66 bln

0945 ISM-New York Index for August: Prior 721.1

0945 ISM NY Biz Conditions for August: Prior 60.7

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for July: Prior 3.8 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for July: Prior 4.4 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for July: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior -1.5 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for July: Prior 1.5 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for July: Prior 1.6 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for July: Prior 0.4 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.1

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.1 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1 = C$1.31 Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.