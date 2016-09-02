CANADA STOCKS-Futures jump after U.S. jobs data

(Updates with U.S., Canada data)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after data showed U.S. employment growth slowed more than expected in August, which could rule out a U.S. interest rate increase this month.

Also, Canada's trade deficit in July unexpectedly shrank to C$2.49 billion ($1.90 billion) from a record C$3.97 billion in June as exports jumped 3.4 percent and imports stagnated.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.30 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gold mining stocks, after weak U.S. manufacturing data tempered expectations for Federal Reserve interest hikes.

Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said it had received the final installment of $500 million from the province of Quebec as part of a previously announced investment in its CSeries aircraft program.

Canadian yoga wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported comparable-sales growth that fell short of analysts' estimates.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal : CIBC raises target price to C$90.00 from C$88

BRP Inc : RBC raises target price to C$28 from C$27; rating "outperform"

Dollarama Inc : RBC raises target price to C$122 from C$120; rating "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1326.7; +1.11 percent

US crude : $43.72; +1.3 percent

Brent crude : $46.21; +1.67 percent

LME 3-month copper : $4627.5; -0.05 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for August: Actual 151,000; Revised 275,000

0830 Private payrolls for August: Actual 126,000; Revised 225,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for August: Actual -14,000; Revised 6,000

0830 Government payrolls for August: Actual 25,000; Revised 50,000

0830 Unemployment rate for August: Actual 4.9 pct; Prior 4.9 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for August: Actual 0.1 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for August: Actual 34.3 hrs; Revised 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for August: Actual 62.8 pct; Prior 62.8 pct 0830 U6 underemployment for August: Actual 9.7 pct; Prior 9.7 pct

0830 International trade mm for July: Actual -$39.47 bln; Revised -$44.66 bln

0945 ISM-New York Index for August: Prior 721.1

0945 ISM NY Biz Conditions for August: Prior 60.7

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for July: Prior 3.8 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for July: Prior 4.4 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for July: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior -1.5 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for July: Prior 1.5 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for July: Prior 1.6 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for July: Prior 0.4 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.1

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.1 pct

