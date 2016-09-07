FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of BoC rate decision
September 7, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of BoC rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.02 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors expect the central bank to leave the key rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as higher gold prices supported mining stocks, while news of an acquisition boosted shares of Enbridge Inc, the country's largest pipeline company.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Activist investor William Ackman left the board of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Tuesday, marking the end of a four-year tenure that helped overhaul the ailing railroad company and earn his hedge fund roughly $2.6 billion.

Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a 60 percent jump in quarterly sales on Tuesday, helped by its expansion in Europe and the acquisition of online retailer Gilt.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bonavista Energy Corp : Barclays raises target price to C$5 from C$4; "equal weight"

Cara Operations Ltd : National Bank Financial starts with "outperform"

Enbridge Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$71 from C$63.

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,347; -0.18 pct

US crude : $45.27; +0.98 pct

Brent crude : $47.79; +1.12 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,669.50; +1.07 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.3 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.6 pct

1000 JOLTS job opening for July: Prior 5.624 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

