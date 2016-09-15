CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil edges up

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices edged up after two consecutive days of losses.

Brent crude prices were up 0.8 percent, after two days of declines of about 3 percent, with gains capped by returning supplies from Nigeria and Libya.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Wednesday as losses in energy stocks on falling oil prices offset gains for base metal miners and consumer stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.34 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.33 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Walmart Canada will stop accepting Visa Inc cards at its 16 stores in the province of Manitoba starting on October 24, a spokesman said on Wednesday, raising the stakes in a high-profile fee dispute.

Canada has not yet managed to settle a long-running dispute with the United States over softwood lumber exports and is ready to resort to litigation if necessary, Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Zinc : Dundee Capital cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

Industrial Alliance Insurance : CIBC raises target price to C$51 from C$46

Sun Life Financial Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$47 from C$46

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,319.70; -0.17 pct

US crude : $43.82; +0.46 pct

Brent crude : $46.25; +0.87 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,754; -0.36 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Current account for Q2: Expected -120.5 bln; Prior -124.7 bln

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for September: Expected -1.00; Prior -4.21

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 265,000; Prior 259,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-weeks average: Prior 261,250

0830 Continued jobless claim: Expected 2.140 mln; Prior 2.144 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for September: Expected 1.0; Prior 2.0

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for September: Prior 45.80

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for September: Prior 19.20

0830 Philly Fed Employment for September: Prior -20.00

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for September: Prior 19.70

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for September: Prior -7.20

0830 PPI final demand yy for August: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 PPI final demand mm for August: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.4 pct

0830 PPI exFood/energy yy for August: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior 0.7 pct

0830 PPI exFood/energy mm for August: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for August: Prior 0.8 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for August: Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for August: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for August: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for August: Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Retail control for August: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0915 Industrial output mm for August: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior 0.7 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for August: Expected 75.7 pct; Prior 75.9 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for August: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for July: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory