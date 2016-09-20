CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain ahead of Fed meeting

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting on Tuesday that investors are betting will leave interest rates unchanged.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by financials and resource stocks as commodity prices climbed and amid uncertainty around the Fed's decision on interest rates.

No major economic releases are scheduled on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.31 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORY

General Motors Co and the Canadian autoworkers union announced a tentative contract deal early on Tuesday, averting a strike that would have shut some of the automaker's Canadian manufacturing facilities.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

B2Gold Corp : Dundee raises target price to C$4.50 from C$4.25

IGM Financial Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$35.50 from C$35.75; rating "hold"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1313.7; -0.01 percent

US crude : $42.87; -0.99 percent

Brent crude : $45.52; -0.94 percent

LME 3-month copper : $4762; -0.29 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Aug: Expected 1.170 mln; Prior 1.144 mln

0830 Building permits: change mm for Aug: Prior -0.8 pct

0830 Housing starts number mm for Aug: Expected 1.190 mln; Prior 1.211 mln

0830 Housing starts mm: change for Aug: Prior 2.1 pct

0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior -0.3 pct

0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.4 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory