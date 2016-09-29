CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat as investors await OPEC pact details

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada's main stock exchange were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited more clarity on a surprise output cut agreement by OPEC to rebalance a glut.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed on modest output cuts on Wednesday, in the first such move since 2008, with Saudi Arabia softening its stance on arch-rival Iran amid mounting pressure from low oil prices.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday as energy stocks soared on a deal by major oil producers to limit output, while the financials and materials groups also gained ground.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Blackberry Ltd : Macquarie raises target price to $8.5 from $7

Saputo Inc : Desjardins raises target price to C$46; rating "hold"

Theratechnologies Inc : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.25

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,318.80; -0.05 pct

US crude : $46.92; -0.26 pct

Brent crude : $48.46; -0.47 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,830.50; +0.26 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Advanced Retail Inventory Ex Auto for Aug: Prior -0.3

0830 Advanced Wholesale Inventory for Aug: Prior 0.0

0830 Advanced goods trade balance for Aug: Prior -58.78 bln

0830 Corporate profits revise for Q2: Prior -2.4 pct

0830 GDP final for Q2: Expected 1.3 pct; Prior 1.1 pct

0830 GDP sales final for Q2: Expected 2.5 pct; Prior 2.4 pct

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q2: Prior 4.4 pct

0830 GDP deflator final for Q2: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.3 pct

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q2: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 1.8 pct

0830 PCE prices final for Q2: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior 2.0 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 260,000; Prior 252,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 258,500

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 2.130 mln; Prior 2.113 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index for Aug: Prior 111.3

1000 Pending sales change mm for Aug: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

