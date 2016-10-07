CANADA STOCKS-Futures fall ahead of key U.S. jobs data

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Futures on Canada's main stock index were lower on Friday, as investors around the world awaited a U.S. jobs report that could influence the timing of the Federal Reserve's next rate hike.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.21 percent at 7:40 a.m. ET.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show that 175,000 jobs were added in September, compared with the 151,000 increase in August.

Canada jobs report, also due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show that the economy added 10,000 jobs in September, keeping the unemployment rate at 7 percent.

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as gold miners' shares fell with the precious metal on increased expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise this year.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.27 percent.

TOP STORIES

Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan shareholders will hold separate meetings next month to vote on a merger agreement between the two fertilizer companies, they said in a filing on Thursday.

Canada's major internet service providers must lower the wholesale rates they charge smaller rivals for access to their networks, the country's telecom regulator said on Thursday, saying it would protect consumer choice.

A Canadian court ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit filed against Nevsun Resources Ltd by Eritreans who say they were forced to work at the company's Bisha mine can proceed in British Columbia, but not as a single case, according to a copy of the judgment seen by Reuters.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Pengrowth Energy Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$2.40 from C$2.15; rating "hold"

Sandvine Corp : Desjardins raises to "buy" from "hold"

Teck Resources Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,259.00; +0.61 pct

US crude : $50.34; -0.02 pct

Brent crude : $52.31; -0.38 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,761.00; +0.11 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-Farm payrolls for September: Expected 175,000; Prior 151,000

0830 Private payrolls for September: Expected 170,000; Prior 126,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for September: Expected -5,000; Prior -14,000

0830 Government payrolls for September: Prior 25,000

0830 Unemployment rate for September: Expected 4.9 pct; Prior 4.9 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for September: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for September: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.3 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for September: Prior 62.8 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for September: Prior 9.7 pct

1000 Wholesale inventory, Revised mm for August: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for August: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.4 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 139.0

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.8 pct

1500 Consumer credit for August: Expected $16.50 bln; Prior $17.71 bln

