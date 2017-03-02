FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices drag TSX futures lower
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 6 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices drag TSX futures lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set for a lower start on Thursday, a day after scoring its biggest points gain in 10 months, as oil prices slipped following a surge in U.S. crude inventories.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canadian quarterly GDP data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rallied on Wednesday as its financial services group cheered prospects for a March interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Toronto-Dominion Bank reported quarterly earnings ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance in both the United States and Canada.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a quarterly profit that blew past analysts' expectations, driven by higher realized prices from North America and low costs.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

GDI Integrated Facility Services: CIBC raises target price to C$19 from C$17

National Bank of Canada: Desjardins raises price target to C$59 from C$56; rating "hold"

Shopify Inc: National Bank starts coverage with rating "outperform", C$80 target price

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1245.4; -0.28 percent

US crude: $53.37; -0.85 percent

Brent crude: $55.88; -0.85 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6000; -0.27 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 243,000; Prior 244,000

08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 241,000

08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.065 mln; Prior 2.060 mln

09:45 ISM-New York Index for Feb: Prior 731.3

09:45 ISM New York Business Conditions for Feb: Prior 57.7

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.