FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate lower open as oil prices weigh
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 5 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate lower open as oil prices weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock
index on Monday, as oil prices slipped on concerns over China's
economic growth and Russia's oil output.
    March futures on the S&P TSX index         were down 0.09
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed
at a 1-week high on Friday as oil prices gained and Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a U.S. interest rate hike
this month, while investors embraced recent strengthening of the
Canadian economy.             
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures         were
down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
       were down 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
       were down 0.18 percent.     
    
 (Morning News Call newsletter here
 ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
    
    TOP STORIES          
    Hydro One Ltd        is in talks to buy municipal
electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion
as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various
infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.             
    Hudson's Bay Co         , owner of the Lord & Taylor and
Saks Fifth Avenue retail chains, has yet to line up equity
financing for a bid for Macy's Inc      , over a month after
approaching its U.S. peer, people familiar with the matter said.
            
    The Keystone XL oil pipeline does not need to be made from
U.S. steel, despite an executive order by President Donald Trump
days after he took office requiring domestic steel in new
pipelines, the White House said on Friday.             

    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS         
    Alimentation Couche Tard          : National Bank cuts
target price to C$74 from C$77
    Toronto-Dominion Bank        : KBW raises target price to
C$68 from C$66
    Transcontinental Inc          : National Bank raises target
price to C$25 from C$23
    
    COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET           
    Gold futures       : $1230; +0.37 percent       
    US crude       : $52.97; -0.68 percent      
    Brent crude        : $55.51; -0.7 percent      
    LME 3-month copper        : $5856; -1.03 percent        
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
    10:00 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Jan: Prior 1.5 pct
    10:00 Durable goods, R mm for Jan: Prior 1.8 pct
    10:00 Factory orders mm for Jan: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior 1.3
pct
    10:00 Durables ex-transport R mm for Jan: Prior -0.2 pct
    10:00 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Jan: Prior -0.4 pct
    10:00 Factory ex-transport mm for Jan: Prior 2.1 pct
    
    FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
    TSX market report      
    Canadian dollar and bonds report             
    Reuters global stocks poll for Canada              
          
    Canadian markets directory         
 ($1 = C$1.34)

 (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.