5 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of January trade data
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 5 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of January trade data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Canadian stock futures were flat on Tuesday as investors awaited
the January trade balance data.
    March futures on the S&P TSX index         were down 0.03
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
    Investors will be watching the January trade data, due at
8:30 a.m. ET, to see if the economy posted its third monthly
trade surplus in a row.         
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed
up 0.14 percent at 15,629.75 on Monday, its highest close in 11
days as financial and energy shares climbed, while mining stocks
weighed as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to
a softening in prices for metals.             
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures         were
down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
       were down 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
       were down 0.15 percent.     
    
 (Morning News Call newsletter here
 ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
    
    TOP STORIES          
    Canada's Cameco Corp         , the world's second-biggest
uranium producer, is exploring the sale of its U.S. production
facilities, its chief executive said on Monday, as a six-year
industry slump drags on.             
    Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc          plans to
line up a $3.06 billion incremental term loan and junk bond sale
as part of a debt restructuring, sources said.             
    Newmont Mining         on Monday became the latest of the
world's biggest gold miners to invest in Canada's Yukon
territory, the site of a famous gold rush 120 years ago, as
miners hunt for rich, new deposits in safe regions.             
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS         
    Bank of Nova Scotia         : CIBC raises rating to
"outperformer" from "neutral"
    Canadian Western Bank         : CIBC raises target price to
C$33 from C$32
    Royal Bank of Canada        : CIBC raises target price to
C$106 from C$101
    
    COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET           
    Gold futures       : $1223.8; -0.06 percent       
    US crude       : $53.36; +0.3 percent      
    Brent crude        : $56.15; +0.25 percent      
    LME 3-month copper        : $5820.5; -0.64 percent        
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
    08:30 International trade mm for Jan: Expected -$48.5 bln;
Prior -$44.3 bln
    08:30 Goods trade balance (R) for Jan: Prior -69.20 bln
    15:00 Consumer credit for Jan: Expected 17.10 bln; Prior
14.16 bln
    
    FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
    TSX market report      
    Canadian dollar and bonds report             
    Reuters global stocks poll for Canada              
          
    Canadian markets directory         
 ($1 = C$1.34)

 (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)

