CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as oil slips; GDP data eyed

March 31 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures fell on Friday ahead of GDP data for January, which is expected to show that the economy grew at a similar pace compared to a month earlier.
Futures were also weighed down by oil prices, which fell after a three-day rally.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Monthly GDP data for January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce .
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent.
BlackBerry Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss as operating costs nearly halved. The company's net loss narrowed to $47 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $238 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Cenovus Energy Inc: Instinet cuts target price to C$18 from C$20
Dollarama Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$125 from C$111
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,241.3; -0.3 pct
US crude: $50.09; -0.52 pct
Brent crude: $52.58; -0.72 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,860; -1.61 pct
08:30 Personal consumption real mm for Feb: Prior -0.3 pct
08:30 Personal income mm for Feb: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior
+0.4 pct
08:30 Consumption adjusted mm for Feb: Expected +0.2 pct;
Prior +0.2 pct
08:30 Core PCE price index mm for Feb: Expected +0.2 pct;
Prior +0.3 pct
08:30 Core PCE price index yy for Feb: Prior +1.7 pct
08:30 PCE price index mm for Feb: Prior +0.4 pct
08:30 PCE price index yy for Feb: Prior +1.9 pct
09:00 Dallas Fed PCE for Feb: Prior +2.4 pct
09:45 Chicago PMI for Mar: Expected +56.9; Prior +57.4
10:00 U Mich Sentiment Final for Mar: Expected +97.6; Prior
10:00 U Mich Conditions Final for Mar: Expected +114.0;
Prior +114.5
10:00 U Mich Expectations Final for Mar: Expected +87.0;
Prior +86.7
10:00 U Mich 1-year inflation final for Mar: Prior +2.4 pct
10:00 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Mar: Prior +2.2 pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +144.6
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +9.0 pct
