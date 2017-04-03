CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate a slightly higher start

April 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set for a modestly higher start on Monday as oil prices steadied with upbeat Asian economic data offsetting the impact from a rebound in Libyan oil production.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI), a measure of manufacturing business conditions, is scheduled for release at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday, weighed by financial and railway companies, though better-than-expected results from BlackBerry offset some of the losses as its stock surged.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Bombardier Inc Chief Executive Alain Bellemare requested the board to defer the payment of more than half of the total planned 2016 compensation for its six named executive officers until 2020, amid public outcry over pay rises.

Cenovus Energy Inc's C$3 billion ($2.25 billion) equity offering to partly fund its planned C$17.7 billion acquisition of some of ConocoPhillips Co's Canadian assets has been fully subscribed, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Atco Ltd: BMO cuts rating to "underperform" from "market perform"

Extendicare Inc: CIBC cuts rating to "neutral" from "outperformer"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1243.9; -0.27 percent

US crude: $50.61; +0.02 percent

Brent crude: $53.48; -0.09 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5840; +0.04 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

09:45 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Mar: Prior 53.4

10:00 Construction spending mm for Feb: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior -1.0 pct

10:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Mar: Expected 57.0; Prior 57.7

10:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Mar: Expected 66.0; Prior 68.0

10:00 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Mar: Expected 54.8; Prior 54.2

10:00 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Mar: Prior 65.1

15:30 Domestic car sales for Mar: Expected 4.80 mln; Prior 4.67 mln

15:30 Total vehicle sales for Mar: Expected 17.30 mln; Prior 17.58 mln

15:30 Domestic truck sales for Mar: Prior 9.28 mln

15:30 All car sales for Mar: Prior 6.53 mln

15:30 All truck sales for Mar: Prior 11.05 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)