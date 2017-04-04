FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 5 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.

U.S. crude and oil product stocks probably fell last week after rising for two consecutive weeks, a Reuters survey showed.

The American Petroleum Institute will report inventory data at 4:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, while the U.S. Energy Department will announce official stocks figures on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade report for February, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show that the country's trade surplus narrowed modestly, though it would still make for the fourth consecutive monthly surplus in a row.

Canada's main stock index ended modestly higher after a choppy session on Monday as gains in gold producers and other resource stocks offset weakness in the energy sector and consumer-related stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc tried to contain a public relations debacle on Monday after protests and a dressing down by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over hefty executive pay hikes just weeks after its latest government loan.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Premium Brands Holdings Corp: TD Securities cuts rating to "hold" from "action list buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1258.3; +0.6 percent

US crude: $50.48; +0.48 percent

Brent crude: $53.4; +0.53 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5755; +0.03 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

08:30 International trade mm for Feb: Expected -$44.8 bln; Prior -$48.5 bln

08:30 Goods trade balance (R) for Feb: Prior -64.80 bln

09:45 ISM-New York Index for Mar: Prior 731.9

09:45 ISM New York Business Conditions for Mar: Prior 51.3

10:00 Durables ex-defense R mm for Feb: Prior 2.1 pct

10:00 Durable goods R mm for Feb: Prior 1.7 pct

10:00 Factory orders mm for Feb: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior 1.2 pct

10:00 Durables ex-transport R mm for Feb: Prior 0.4 pct

10:00 Non defense cap ex-air R mm for Feb: Prior -0.1 pct

10:00 Factory ex-transport mm for Feb: Prior 0.3 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.