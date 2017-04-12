April 12 Canada's main stock index was set for a
slightly lower start on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank
of Canada's interest rate decision.
The central bank is widely expected to hold rates at 0.50
percent, where they have stayed since the bank cut twice in
2015.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.12
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The interest rate decision, which is due at 10:00 a.m. ET,
will be followed by Governor Stephen Poloz's press conference.
Later in the day, Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn
Wilkins will testify before a House of Commons committee on
finance.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended
barely lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a
flight to safety helped gold miners and shares of Bombardier Inc
jumped on reports it was discussing a merger of rail
operations with Siemens.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.05 percent.
TOP STORIES
Shaw Communications reported a 13.3 percent rise
in quarterly revenue, driven by the addition of more wireless
customers.
Private equity firm Waterous Energy Fund is seeking
investment opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas sector as
valuations turn attractive after a prolonged slump in the oil
price, making a contrarian bet as global players pull back, its
top executive said.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Capstone Mining Corp: TD Securities raises rating to
"buy" from "hold"
TFI International Inc: National Bank Financial
cuts target price to C$37 from C$40
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1272.6; +0.11 percent
US crude: $53.63; +0.43 percent
Brent crude: $56.51; +0.5 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5701; -1.14 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
08:30 Import prices mm for Mar: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior 0.2
pct
08:30 Export prices mm for Mar: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.3
pct
11:00 TR IPSOS PCSI for Apr: Prior 58.84
14:00 Federal budget for Mar: Expected -$167.0 bln; Prior
-$192.0 bln
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)