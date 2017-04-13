FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to a lower start
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 4 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to a lower start

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Weakness in financial and natural resource sectors weighed on Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, offsetting a sharp boost in BlackBerry Ltd's shares after it won an arbitration ruling against chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

New home prices index and data on manufacturing sales is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up/down 0.27 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it was asked to refund Canada's BlackBerry Ltd $814.9 million in an arbitration over royalties for certain past sales.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Medical Facilities Corp: RBC cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Rogers Communications: Morgan Stanley raises target price to C$61 from C$54

TFI International Inc: RBC cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1286.3; +0.86 percent

US crude: $53.17; +0.11 percent

Brent crude: $55.96; +0.18 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5688; +1.07 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 245,000; Prior 234,000

08:30 Jobless claim 4 week average: Prior 250,000

08:30 Continued jobless claim: Expected 2.028 mln; Prior 2.028 mln

08:30 PPI final demand yy for Mar: Expected 2.4 pct; Prior 2.2 pct

08:30 PPI final demand mm for Mar: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

08:30 PPI ex food/energy yy for Mar: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 1.5 pct

08:30 PPI ex food/energy mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Mar: Prior 1.8 pct

08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Mar: Prior 0.3 pct

10:00 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Apr: Expected 96.5; Prior 96.9

10:00 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Apr: Expected 112.4; Prior 113.2

10:00 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Apr: Expected 86.0; Prior 86.5

10:00 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Apr: Prior 2.5 pct

10:00 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Apr: Prior 2.4 pct

10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 145.0

10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 7.5 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.