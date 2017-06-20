June 20 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices hit seven-month lows after news of increases in supply by several key oil producers including Nigeria and Libya.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canadian wholesale trade data for April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday, extending its recovery from a six-month low last week, as heavyweight financial shares rallied and after Hudson's Bay Co got a boost from an investor request that the company explore strategic options.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.22 percent.

TOP STORIES

Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets to reduce debt after it paid about C$17 billion last month to buy ConocoPhillips' western Canadian oil sands assets.

Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday he had discussed with his provincial counterparts whether more actions are needed to ensure the stability of the country's housing market.

Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc has signed a $1.14 billion contract to supply passenger trains to the two new operators of Britain's South Western rail franchise.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada: CIBC raises target price to C$20.50 from C$19.50

Aimia Inc: Raymond James cuts price target to C$6 from C$7

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd: National Bank Of Canada starts with a "sector perform" rating; price target C$17

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,246.4; -0.02 pct

US crude: $43.33; -1.97 pct

Brent crude: $46.30; -1.76 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,699.00; -0.44 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Current account for Q1: Expected -128.8 bln; Prior -112.4 bln

