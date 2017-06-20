June 20 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices hit
seven-month lows after news of increases in supply by several
key oil producers including Nigeria and Libya.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian wholesale trade data for April is due at 8:30 a.m.
ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday, extending its
recovery from a six-month low last week, as heavyweight
financial shares rallied and after Hudson's Bay Co got
a boost from an investor request that the company explore
strategic options.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.22 percent.
TOP STORIES
Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would sell $4
billion to $5 billion in non-core assets to reduce debt after it
paid about C$17 billion last month to buy ConocoPhillips'
western Canadian oil sands assets.
Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday he had
discussed with his provincial counterparts whether more actions
are needed to ensure the stability of the country's housing
market.
Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc
has signed a $1.14 billion contract to supply
passenger trains to the two new operators of Britain's South
Western rail franchise.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada: CIBC raises target price to C$20.50 from
C$19.50
Aimia Inc: Raymond James cuts price target to C$6
from C$7
Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd: National Bank Of Canada
starts with a "sector perform" rating; price target C$17
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,246.4; -0.02 pct
US crude: $43.33; -1.97 pct
Brent crude: $46.30; -1.76 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,699.00; -0.44 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Current account for Q1: Expected -128.8 bln; Prior
-112.4 bln
($1 = C$1.32)
