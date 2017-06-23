June 23 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors awaited a report on inflation.

Canada's annual inflation rate is forecast to have cooled to 1.5 percent in May, from 1.6 percent in April, which will take it further away from the Bank of Canada's 2 percent target. The report is scheduled to release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the financial and resource sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group jumped after it said it would get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent.

TOP STORIES

BlackBerry Ltd, reported first-quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates as the company received fewer orders from its enterprise customers.

Four of Canada's biggest banks are the largest providers of C$5.5 billion in credit for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, the company said in regulatory filings on Thursday.

With Western companies in Democratic Republic of Congo treading carefully in the face of political turbulence and a worsening business climate, Canada's First Cobalt Corp is an unlikely newcomer to the central African nation's mining scene.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bombardier: TD Securities raises price target to C$2.15 from C$2.05

Home Capital Group: National Bank of Canada raises rating to "sector perform" from "underperform"

Silver Standard Resources Inc: Deutsche Bank cuts target price to C$14 from C$14.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,258.8; +0.75 pct

US crude: $42.86; +0.28 pct

Brent crude: $45.55; +0.31 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,807.50; +1.14 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for June: Prior 53.60

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for June: Expected 53.0; Prior 52.7

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for June: Expected 53.7; Prior 53.6

1000 New home sales-units for May: Expected 0.597 mln; Prior 0.569 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for May: Expected 5.4 pct; Prior -11.4 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.0

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 3.7 pct

