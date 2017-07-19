CANADA STOCKS-Futures set to open higher as oil gains

July 19 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices inched higher.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Tuesday as financials and industrials led declines, but the TSX climbed off its lows for the session as higher oil prices boosted energy shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent.

Analyst Research Highlights

CRH Medical Corp: TD Securities cuts rating to "hold" from "buy"

Dominion Diamond Corp: Paradigm Capital revises rating to "tender" from "buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,240.10; -0.08 pct

US crude: $46.56; +0.34 pct

Brent crude: $49.09; +0.51 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,991.50; -0.26 pct

u.s. Economic Data Due on Wednesday

08:30 Building permits - number for June: Expected 1.200 mln; Prior 1.168 mln

08:30 Build permits - change mm for June: Prior -4.9 pct

08:30 Housing starts - number mm for June: Expected 1.155 mln; Prior 1.092 mln

08:30 Housing starts - change mm for June: Prior -5.5 pct

