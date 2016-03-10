FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of ECB's interest-rate decision
March 10, 2016 / 12:43 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of ECB's interest-rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank’s decision on monetary policy.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.14 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The euro zone’s central bank is widely expected to cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory and adjust its 1.5 trillion euro asset-buying scheme.

New Housing Price Index and capacity utilization data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s benchmark stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks as crude oil prices rallied and as financial stocks gained after the Bank of Canada chose to hold interest rates steady.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.34 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.44 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

A long-awaited rebound in Canadian manufacturing is finally taking hold as currency hedges and contracts priced when the country’s dollar was stronger expire, giving exporters a competitive edge, executives in the sector say.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,249.80; -0.54 pct

US crude : $38.26; -0.16 pct

Brent crude : $40.77; -0.73 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,919.00; -0.32 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Imperial Oil Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$46 from C$44; rating “sector perform”

Manitoba Telecom Services Inc : CIBC cuts rating to “sector performer”

Transcontinental Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$22 from C$21

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 275,000; Prior 278,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 270,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.255 mln; Prior 2.257 mln

1400 Federal budget for Feb: Expected -$200.0 bln; Prior $55.2 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
