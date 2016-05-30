CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade slightly higher

May 30 (Reuters) - Futures indicated a modestly higher opening for Canada stocks on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested a rate hike in the coming months, but gains were limited as Canadian oil production was set to restart after huge wildfires.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. EDT.

Current account for the first quarter, producer prices and raw material prices data for April are due at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

U.S. markets are closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

Canada’s main stock index climbed on Friday, helped by strength in the financial services sector and energy companies, with investors focusing on monetary policy commentary from U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen.

TOP STORIES

Suncor Energy Inc’s facilities north of Fort McMurray, Alberta, were expected to partially restart by the end of the week, the company said on Sunday, the latest sign Canadian oil sands producers are coming back online after a massive wildfire.

Seven years into a Canadian housing boom that many have warned will end in a bust, there are signs of a sales slowdown in the two hottest cities, with some economists and real estate agents saying the peak has passed.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. EDT

Gold futures : $1,210.9; -0.35 pct

US crude : $49.24; -0.18 pct

Brent crude : $49.17; -0.32 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,694.85; +0.73 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Majestic Silver Corp : Raymond James raises price target to C$8; rating “underperform”

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : Raymond James raises price target to C$8.25; rating “outperform”

