a year ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade higher as investors eye OPEC meeting
June 2, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade higher as investors eye OPEC meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Canada stock futures were slightly higher on Thursday as investors awaited for the outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index pared most of its losses on Wednesday, rebounding from an earlier one-week low as financials turned higher, while energy stocks retreated.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Suncor Energy Inc's gas stations across Canada's western provinces were grappling with fuel shortages because of wildfire-triggered production cuts along with an unplanned unit outage at the company's Edmonton refinery, a representative said on Wednesday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,217.5; +0.34 pct

US crude : $48.97; -0.08 pct

Brent crude : $49.73; +0.02 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,586.50; -0.68 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Husky Energy Inc : Raymond James raises price target to C$16 from C$15; rating "market perform"

Toronto-Dominion Bank : Citigroup raises target price to C$65 from C$60; buy "rating"

National Bank of Canada : Barclays raises price target to C$41 from C$38; rating "equal weight"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0815 ADP national employment for May: Expected 175000; Prior 156000

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 270000; Prior 268000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 270500

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 2.150 mln; Prior 2.163 mln

0945 ISM-New York Index for May: Prior 724.4

0945 ISM NY Biz Conditions for May: Prior 57

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
