a year ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures jump as Brexit fears wane
June 20, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures jump as Brexit fears wane

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a sharply higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after polls showed a diminishing chance that Britain may vote to leave the European Union later this week.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.94 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday as commodities rallied and global worries about Britain voting to leave the European Union next week abated.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.31 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada's Kinross Gold Corp has suspended activity at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania after the West African country ordered expatriates whose work permits were invalid to stop working, a company source said.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,281.00; -0.89 pct

US crude : $48.71; +1.56 pct

Brent crude : $49.99; +1.67 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,600.00; +1.00 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to C$6 from C$4.75

TransCanada : BMO raises price target to C$62 from C$59

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.28) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

