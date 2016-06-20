CANADA STOCKS-Futures jump as Brexit fears wane

June 20 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a sharply higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after polls showed a diminishing chance that Britain may vote to leave the European Union later this week.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.94 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday as commodities rallied and global worries about Britain voting to leave the European Union next week abated.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.31 percent.
Canada's Kinross Gold Corp has suspended activity at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania after the West African country ordered expatriates whose work permits were invalid to stop working, a company source said.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,281.00; -0.89 pct
US crude : $48.71; +1.56 pct
Brent crude : $49.99; +1.67 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,600.00; +1.00 pct
Gran Tierra Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to C$6 from C$4.75
TransCanada : BMO raises price target to C$62 from C$59
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.28) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)