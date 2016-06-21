CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as investors await Brexit vote

June 21 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday on expectations Britons will vote to stay in the European Union, but gains were limited as oil prices fell.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.44 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, with financial and energy stocks leading a broad rally as investors returned to equity markets as Brexit worries faded.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.40 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.51 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.51 percent.

TOP STORIES

Real estate investment trust Dream Office REIT said it would sell a 50 percent interest in Scotia Plaza, Canada's second-tallest office building, to KingSett Capital and AIMCo.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,279.90; -0.78 pct

US crude : $48.77; -1.22 pct

Brent crude : $50.07; -1.15 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,611.00; -0.74 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Athabasca Oil Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$2.25 from C$2.00

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.0 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.7 pct

