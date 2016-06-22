FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
CANADA STOCKS-Futures up as oil rises further above $50
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 11:15 AM / in a year

CANADA STOCKS-Futures up as oil rises further above $50

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil rose further above $50 a barrel after an industry report showed a large drop in U.S. crude inventories.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.20 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stocks edged lower on Tuesday as losses for gold ahead of a vote by Britain on its European Union membership weighed on mining stocks, offsetting gains for financial and energy stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Encana Corp said on Tuesday it reached an agreement to sell its Gordondale oil and gas assets in northwestern Alberta to Birchcliff Energy Ltd for C$625 million

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,265.70; -0.38 pct

US crude : $50.21; +0.70 pct

Brent crude : $50.86; +0.43 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,715.50; +0.92 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Pacific Railway : Raymond James raises ratings to "strong buy" from "outperform"

Goldcorp Inc : Desjardins raises ratings to "buy" from "hold"

Mag Silver Corp : Desjardins raises target price to C$17 from C$14

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for Apr: Prior 0.7 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for Apr: Prior 6.1 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Apr: Prior 233.1

1000 Existing home sales for May: Expected 5.54 mln; Prior 5.45 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for May: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 1.7 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.28) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.