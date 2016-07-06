CANADA STOCKS-Futures down as Brexit fears linger, oil stays weak

July 6 (Reuters) - Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock on Wednesday as investors turned risk-averse amid fears that Britain's impending exit from the European Union would slow global economic growth.

Weakness in oil prices for the third straight session also weighed on stocks.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.52 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade balance data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on Tuesday after four days of gains as slumping oil prices pulled down energy companies and global jitters weighed.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.45 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.46 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.60 percent.

Canadian miner Centerra Gold agreed on Tuesday to buy U.S.-based miner Thompson Creek Metals for around $1.1 billion in stock and cash, including paying off nearly $900 million of debt, to expand in North America.

The chief executive of Lufthansa's unit Swiss International Air Lines said the carrier would decide whether to upgrade a further five Bombardier Inc CSeries jets to the larger variant by the end of the year.

Gold futures : $1,373.30; +1.25 pct

US crude : $46.05; -1.18 pct

Brent crude : $47.31; -1.36 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,728.50; -1.84 pct

Aecon Group Inc : Paradigm Capital raises target price to C$19.25 from C$18.75

Cineplex Inc : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$60 from C$56

Thompson Creek Metals Co : NBF revises rating to "tender" from "underperform"

0830 International trade mm for May: Expected -$40.0 bln; Prior -$37.4 bln

0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior -0.9 pct

0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy : Prior 0.5 pct

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Jun: Prior 51.3

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Jun: Prior 51.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Jun: Expected 53.3; Prior 52.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Jun: Expected 55.5; Prior 55.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Jun: Prior 49.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jun: Prior 54.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Jun: Prior 55.6

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)