CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on higher oil prices

July 12 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as easing political tensions in Britain and higher oil prices boosted the appetite for risk.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.58 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose on Monday, led by banking and consumer shares as investors cheered U.S. economic strength, Japan's latest fiscal stimulus, and Britain settling on a new leader following last month's vote to leave the European Union.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.41 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.46 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.49 percent.

TOP STORIES

Royal Dutch Shell Plc and its LNG Canada partners have once again pushed back the timing of a decision on building a British Columbia liquefied natural gas export terminal, the latest setback for the Canadian province's energy ambitions.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,348.80; -0.46 pct

US crude : $46.02; +2.82 pct

Brent crude : $47.69; +3.09 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,834; +1.79 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Detour Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to "hold" from "buy"

Shaw Communications : National Bank Financial raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Sun Life Financial Inc : Barclays cuts target price to C$44 from C$46

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior -0.9 pct

0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.6 pct

1000 JOLTS job openings for May: Expected 5.700 mln; Prior 5.788 mln

1000 Wholesale inventories mm for May: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for May: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 1.0 pct

1400 Federal budget for Jun: Expected $24.00 bln; Prior -$53.0 bln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)