FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to slightly higher open
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to slightly higher open

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were modestly up on Monday as investor jitters calmed following a failed coup attempt in Turkey.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Data on foreign investment in Canadian securities and Canadian investment in foreign securities due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, as a range of miners, energy producers, telecom and consumer stocks weighed, offsetting gains for its heavyweight bank stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has quietly bought up about 12,000 natural gas wells across Alberta over the last two years, a Reuters analysis of regulatory data shows, becoming the country's largest natural gas producer as rivals sold assets or held steady in a tough market.

Canada's Enbridge and Australia's Macquarie are vying for a 49.9 percent stake in EnBW's 2 billion euro ($2.23 billion) offshore wind park project Hohe See, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

Canadian small business lending picked up slightly in May from April to halt a five-month slide, PayNet data showed on Monday, but appetite for loans remained subdued and a measure of delinquencies hit its highest since 2011.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,327.50; +0.08 pct

US crude : $45.67; -0.61 pct

Brent crude : $47.30; -0.65 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,875; -0.87 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Keyera Corp : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$49 from C$48

Shaw Communications Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$24 from C$25; rating "hold"

Transcanada Corp : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$62 from C$57

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index for Jul: Expected 60; Prior 60

1600 Net long-term capital inflows, exswaps for May: Prior -$79.6 bln

1600 Foreign buying, t-bonds for May: Prior -$74.6 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for May: Prior $80.4 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for May: Prior -$91.5 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.