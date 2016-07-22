FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate higher open after economic data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate higher open after economic data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with economic data)

July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a higher start on Friday after retail sales data exceeded estimates.

Retail sales rose by 0.2 percent in May from April to hit a record C$44.28 billion ($33.80 billion), largely because of increases for food, drink and gasoline, Statistics Canada said.

Retail sales growth, ex-autos, at 0.9 percent came in much better than the forecast of 0.3 percent.

Annual inflation rate remained at 1.5 percent in June, staying below the Bank of Canada's 2 percent target for a fifth consecutive month, Statistics Canada data indicated.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose to an 11-month high on Thursday as mining stocks rallied and strong earnings reports boosted the shares of Rogers Communications Inc and Encana Corp.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the focus on fewer, more efficient resource plays helped reduce production costs.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Friday that U.S. regulators have raised concerns over a new eye drop manufactured at a Bausch + Lomb facility in Florida.

COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,330.70; +0.02 pct

US crude : $44.90; +0.31 pct

Brent crude : $46.39; +0.41 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,977.50; +0.03 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Loblaw Cos Ltd : Barclays raises price target to C$78 from C$77

Rogers Communications Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$55 from C$50

Westjet Airlines Ltd : Raymond James raises price target to C$22.25 from C$20.50

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jul: Expected 51.6; Prior 51.3

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 137.0

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 6.9 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.