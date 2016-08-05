CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise ahead of July employment figures

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors keenly await employment figures for July as well as U.S. payroll data.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Employment figures for July and trade deficit data for June are due at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Canadian economy is expected to have added 10,000 jobs in July. The seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index is also expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index notched a gain on Thursday as surging oil prices boosted energy stocks, while poor earnings hurt insurer Manulife Financial Corp and the exit of a major investor weighed on Canadian Pacific Railway's stock.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a slightly bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as revenue fell in its business jets unit and margins weakened in its commercial aircraft division.

Telus Corp , one of Canada's three biggest telecom providers, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower operating expenses.

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong vehicle sales in North America and Europe.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,359.3; +0.04 percent

US crude : $41.65; -0.67 percent

Brent crude : $43.96; -0.75 percent

LME 3-month copper : $4,815; -0.33 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

WSP Global Inc : RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Baytex Energy Corp : FirstEnergy raises to "outperform" from "market perform"

Veresen Inc : BMO raises to "market perform" from "underperform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Jul: Expected 180,000; Prior 287,000

0830 Private payrolls for Jul: Expected 170,000; Prior 265,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jul: Expected 4,000; Prior 14,000

0830 Government payrolls for Jul: Prior 22,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Jul: Expected 4.8 pct; Prior 4.9 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Jul: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Jul: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Jul: Prior 62.7 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Jul: Prior 9.6 pct

0830 International trade mm for Jun: Expected -$43.1 bln; Prior -$41.1 bln

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.0

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.0 pct

1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Jun: Prior 1.9 pct

1500 Consumer credit for Jun: Expected 17.00 bln; Prior 18.56 bln

($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)