FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of U.S. Fed minutes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of U.S. Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct. 12 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a near-flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting in September.

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged in the meeting. However, Wednesday's release of the minutes will likely reveal how much of a push there was for a rate hike and the Fed's views on the U.S. economy.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major events are scheduled on the economic calendar.

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as a disappointing start to U.S. earnings season weighed, offsetting gains for the shares of energy companies after a move higher in oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

British construction and support services company Kier Group said it had completed the sale of a unit to Canadian company WSP Global Inc for 75 million pounds ($93 million).

Canadian health benefit startup League Inc said on Wednesday it has teamed up with the insurance arm of backer Royal Bank of Canada as it expands into insurance, targeting the many small businesses offering no such benefits to employees.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Endeavour Silver Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$5 from C$6

Interfor Corp : CIBC cuts to "sector performer" from "sector outperformer"

Western Forest Products Inc : CIBC cuts to "sector performer" from "sector outperformer"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,251.7; -0.1 pct

US crude : $51.02; +0.45 pct

Brent crude : $52.68; +0.52 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,827.5; +0.32 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Aug: Expected 5.724 mln; Prior 5.871 mln

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Oct: Prior 56.60

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.