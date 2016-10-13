CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip after disappointing China trade data

Oct. 13 (Reuters) - Stock futures on Canada's main stock index were lower on Thursday, after weak Chinese trade data sparked concerns that recovery in the world's second-largest economy may be faltering.
China's exports fell 10 percent in September from a year earlier, far worse than expected, while imports unexpectedly shrank after picking up in August.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.28 percent at 7:45 a.m. ET.
New housing price index data for August is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday for the first time in four sessions as a rally in gold mining and other materials stocks offset a drop in energy companies spurred by falling oil prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.51 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.53 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.57 percent.
Germany's Constitutional Court cleared the government to approve a trade accord between the European Union and Canada under defined conditions, boosting the agreement's chances of passing an EU vote next week.
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd : Desjardins raises target price to C$11 from C$10
Sun Life Financial Inc : Barclays raises target price to C$45 from C$44
Manulife Financial Corp : Barclays raises target price to C$20 from C$19
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,257.4; +0.5 pct
US crude : $50.06; -0.24 pct
Brent crude : $51.75; -0.12 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,775; -0.81 pct
0830 Import prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.2 pct
0830 Export prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -0.8 pct
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 254,000; Prior 249,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 253,500
0830 Continued jobless claims: Prior 2.058 mln
1400 Federal budget for Sep: Expected $25.00 bln; Prior -$107.0 bln
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)