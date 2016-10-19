FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
October 19, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices lift futures higher; BoC eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct. 19 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures were higher on Wednesday, helped by rising oil prices, as investors await the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rates.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Bank of Canada's interest rate decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose to a more than 2-week high on Tuesday as rising oil and gold prices supported resource stocks, while shares of financial companies also climbed in a broad-based rally.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Laurentian Bank of Canada, the country's seventh-biggest lender, is setting up an energy investment banking team in Calgary, Alberta's oil capital, a bank official said on Tuesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Arc Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$25.50 from C$24.50

Bonavista Energy Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$5.00 from C$4.75

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$50 from C$47

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,268.8; +0.58 pct

US crude : $50.95; +1.31 pct

Brent crude : $52.32; +1.22 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,665.00; -0.34 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Sep: Expected 1.165 mln; Prior 1.152 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Sep: Prior +0.7 pct

0830 Housing starts number mm for Sep: Expected 1.175 mln; Prior 1.142 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Sep: Prior -5.8 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
