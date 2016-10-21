CANADA STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of inflation, retail sales data

Oct 21(Reuters) - Canada stock futures were lower on Friday, as investors stayed cautious ahead of annual inflation and August retail sales data.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Inflation and retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET .
Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday, as modest gains in heavyweight gold mining and banking stocks helped offset weakness among consumer and industrial names.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.39 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.37 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent.
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc will shed jobs for the second time this year, cutting about 10 percent of its global workforce over two years as it deepens turnaround efforts at its rail division.
Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by lower operating costs, and raised its capital budget for the year after winning new contracts.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Thursday it is selling $1.03 billion worth of non-core oil and gas properties in western Canada to Tourmaline Oil Corp, the latest example of the global oil major trimming its operations in the region.
Canadian Pacific Railway : Desjardins raises target to C$227 from C$212
First Majestic Silver Corp : Desjardins cuts target price to C$14 from C$23
Goldcorp Inc : Desjardins cuts target price to C$26 from C$28
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,265.2; -0.07 pct
US crude : $50.88; +0.49 pct
Brent crude : $51.73; +0.68 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,662.00; +0.21 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 139.6
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.8 pct
