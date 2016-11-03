CANADA STOCKS-Futures up as oil climbs after Nigerian pipeline attack

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Futures on Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as oil prices climbed after an attack on a Nigerian oil pipeline helped ease global supply glut concerns.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.21 percent at 7:35 a.m. ET.

No economic data is scheduled for release.

Canada's main stock index fell sharply on Wednesday as tumbling oil prices weighed on energy shares and investors worried about disappointing earnings and a tightening U.S. presidential race.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's largest independent petroleum producer, reported a bigger quarterly loss due to lower prices.

Canadian oil and natural gas producer Encana Corp posted a quarterly profit, on an operating basis, as a steep fall in costs helped offset the impact of weak commodity prices.

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand from Asia and Europe.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

BRP Inc : UBS raises target price to C$26 from C$22

Maple Leaf Foods : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$36 from C$35

Teck Resources : RBC raises target price to C$35 from C$30

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,291.2; -1.31 pct

US crude : $45.74; +0.86 pct

Brent crude : $47.31; -0.96 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,922.00; +0.04 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 258,000; Prior 258,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 253,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.044 mln; Prior 2.039 mln

0830 Labor costs preliminary for Q3: Expected +1.3 pct; Prior +4.3 pct

0830 Productivity preliminary for Q3: Expected +2.0 pct; Prior -0.6 pct

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Oct: Prior 54.8

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Oct: Prior 54.9

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Sep: Prior +0.7 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Sep: Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Sep: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Sep: Prior +0.2 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Sep: Prior -1.2 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Sep: Prior 0.0 pct

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Oct: Expected 56.0; Prior 57.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Act for Oct: Expected 59.7; Prior 60.3

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Oct: Prior 57.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Oct: Prior 60.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Oct: Prior 54.0

