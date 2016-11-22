CANADA STOCKS-Futures boosted by higher oil prices

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose due to a growing consensus that the OPEC would strike a deal to cut output.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.32 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index jumped to a 17-month high on Monday, led by a more than 3 percent gain for its energy sector as oil rallied ahead of an OPEC meeting next week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.40 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's competition watchdog concluded on Monday that the country's largest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, did not violate anti-competitive rules despite its refusal to share private market data with a rival.

Canada will speed up plans to virtually eliminate traditional coal-fired electricity by 2030, the government said on Monday, a stance contrasting sharply with that of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to revive the sector.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,217.7; +0.61 pct

US crude : $48.52; +0.30 pct

Brent crude : $49.25; +0.50 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,634.50; +1.36 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Royal Bank of Canada : TD Securities raises to "buy" from "hold".

Great Canadian Gaming Corp : RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform".

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.1 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.9 pct

1000 Existing home sales for Oct: Expected 5.43 mln; Prior 5.47 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Oct: Expected -0.5 pct; Prior 3.2 pct

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior -4

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Nov: Prior 7

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Nov: Prior 2

