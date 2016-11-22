FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures boosted by higher oil prices
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 9 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures boosted by higher oil prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose due to a growing consensus that the OPEC would strike a deal to cut output.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.32 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index jumped to a 17-month high on Monday, led by a more than 3 percent gain for its energy sector as oil rallied ahead of an OPEC meeting next week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.40 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada's competition watchdog concluded on Monday that the country's largest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, did not violate anti-competitive rules despite its refusal to share private market data with a rival.

Canada will speed up plans to virtually eliminate traditional coal-fired electricity by 2030, the government said on Monday, a stance contrasting sharply with that of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to revive the sector.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,217.7; +0.61 pct

US crude : $48.52; +0.30 pct

Brent crude : $49.25; +0.50 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,634.50; +1.36 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Royal Bank of Canada : TD Securities raises to "buy" from "hold".

Great Canadian Gaming Corp : RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform".

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.1 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.9 pct

1000 Existing home sales for Oct: Expected 5.43 mln; Prior 5.47 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Oct: Expected -0.5 pct; Prior 3.2 pct

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior -4

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Nov: Prior 7

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Nov: Prior 2

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1= C$1.34 Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.