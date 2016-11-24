Nov 24 Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose ahead of a planned OPEC-led crude production cut, potentially together with non-OPEC member Russia.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. EST (1215 GMT).

Sharp losses among gold miners weighed heavily on Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as the precious metal slid to a nine-month low, with the falls offsetting solid gains for heavyweight banks and more subdued rises across most other sectors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. EST, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent.

TOP STORIES

The world's listed oil companies have slashed oil output by 2.4 percent so far this year during one of the industry's worst downturns as OPEC battles to agree on its first production cut since 2008.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Emera Inc : Desjardins starts with buy rating; C$50 target price

Teck Resources : CIBC raises target price to C$44 from C$33

Rogers Sugar Inc : TD Securities raises target price to C$6.50 from C$6

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. EST

Gold futures : $1,189.1; was unchanged

U.S. crude : $48.09; +0.27 pct

Brent crude : $49.08; +0.27 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,864.5; +2.17 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

