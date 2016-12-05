FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil prices continue to rise
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 9 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil prices continue to rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada stock futures were higher on Monday as oil prices continued to gain in the wake of OPEC's decision last week to cut production.

Brent crude oil prices rose above $55 a barrel on Monday, trading at a fresh 16-month high and coming on the heels of what was the commodity's best week in at least five years last week.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Friday as miners rose with climbing gold prices, while energy stocks slipped after the OPEC deal earlier in the week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.45 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.54 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Blackpearl Resources Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "speculative buy"

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : KBW raises target price to C$104 from C$97

National Bank of Canada : Barclays raises target price to C$52 from C$48

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,167.7; -0.75 pct

US crude : $51.88; +0.45 pct

Brent crude : $54.78; +0.55 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,856.00; +1.67 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Nov: Prior 54.7

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Nov: Prior 54.9

1000 Employment Trends for Nov: Prior 129.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Nov: Expected 55.3; Prior 54.8

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Nov: Prior 57.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Nov: Prior 53.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Nov: Prior 57.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Nov: Prior 56.6

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1= C$1.33 Reporting by Nivedita Balu; Editing by Savio D'Souza

