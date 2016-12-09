CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat a day after TSX closed at 19-month high

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada stock futures little changed on Friday, a day after the benchmark stock index posted its highest close since May 2015.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was boosted by heavyweight financial shares on Thursday as bond yields climbed after the European Central Bank's monetary policy decisions.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent.

TOP STORIES

BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more year-round products.

A subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings, one of the shareholders who helped keep Bank of Ireland out of state hands in 2011, is selling half of its remaining stake in the Irish lender, the bank managing the sale said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Nova Scotia : TD Securities raises target price to C$87 from C$83

Crescent Point Energy Corp : TD Securities cuts target price to C$24 from C$25

Dollarama Inc : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$113 from C$112

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,164.8; -0.58 pct

US crude : $51.23; +0.77 pct

Brent crude : $54.11; +0.41 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,819.50; +0.65 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Dec: Expected 94.5; Prior 93.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Dec: Expected 108.5; Prior 107.3

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Dec: Expected 87.0; Prior 85.2

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Dec: Prior 2.4 pct

1000 U Mich 5-Year inflation preliminary for Dec: Prior 2.6 pct

1000 Wholesale Invt(y), R mm for Oct: Expected -0.4 pct; Prior -0.4 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Oct: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 142.1

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.3 pct

($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)