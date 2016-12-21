BRIEF-Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to introduce codeshare services
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
Dec 21 Canadian stock futures were lower on Wednesday, indicating the market was set to snap a four-day winning streak.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major data is scheduled for release.
Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by financial stocks and materials producers, including precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Indian telecommunications carrier Reliance Communications Ltd said it had signed a binding pact with Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP for selling a stake in its mobile phone tower business.
Two environmental groups on Tuesday filed for a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to approve Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the first legal challenge to the project since it received the green light last month.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Amaya Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$28 from C$42
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$67 from C$53
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,136.2; -0.37 pct
US crude : $53.62; +0.58 pct
Brent crude : $55.66; +0.58 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,528.50; +0.48 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 Existing home sales for Nov: Expected 5.50 mln; Prior 5.60 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Nov: Expected -1.0 pct; Prior +2.0 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for the country to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses" - a signal he may support costly efforts to modernize the aging U.S. nuclear arsenal.