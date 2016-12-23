CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of Christmas holidays

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures were little changed on Friday as investors gear up for Christmas holidays.

Gross domestic product growth likely stalled in October, data is expected to show. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index climbed for the sixth straight session on Thursday, led by energy and telecom shares, after the nation's telecom regulator ruled that broadband internet access will be considered a basic service.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Oceanagold Corp : Raymond James raises rating to "strong buy" from "outperform"

Sun Life Financial Inc : Dundee cuts rating to "neutral" from "buy"

Royal Bank of Canada : Dundee raises target price to C$93 from C$87

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,131.5; +0.21 pct

US crude : $52.33; -1.15 pct

Brent crude : $54.30; -1.34 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,508.00; -0.18 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Dec: Expected 98.0; Prior 98.0

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Dec: Expected 112.0; Prior 112.1

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Dec: Expected 89.0; Prior 88.9

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Dec: Prior +2.3 pct

1000 U Mich 5 year inflation final for Dec: Prior +2.5 pct

1000 New home sales-units for Nov: Expected 0.575 mln; Prior 0.563 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Nov: Expected +2.1 pct; Prior -1.9 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 143.4

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +11.0 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.35) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)