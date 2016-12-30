CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as metal prices rise

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures edged higher on Friday, the last trading day of the year, helped by gains in metals prices.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No economic data is scheduled for release.
Canada's main stock index rose to its highest level since April 2015 on Thursday, helped by gold mining stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent.
A unit of Canadian investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd received preliminary regulatory approval to buy a 51 percent stake in Catholic Syrian Bank, the chairman of the Indian lender said on Friday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,160.6; +0.22 pct
US crude : $53.76; -0.04 pct
Brent crude : $56.72; -0.25 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,526.50; +0.72 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.35) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)