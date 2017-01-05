FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower a day after TSX closed at over 2-year high
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 8 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower a day after TSX closed at over 2-year high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower opening for the main stock index on Thursday, a day after the Toronto Stock Exchange posted its highest close since September 2014.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

November producer prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as investors bet that the rally in oil prices will lead to better growth in corporate earnings.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd raised its 2017 capital budget to C$180 million from C$150 million, and said it expected a 15 percent increase in production from core areas.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada : Cowen and Co cuts rating to "market perform" from "outperform"

Canadian National Railway : Raymond James raises target price to C$104 from C$94

Westjet Airlines : Cowen and Co raises target price to C$22 from C$19

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,174.1; +0.76 pct

US crude : $53.75; +0.9 pct

Brent crude : $56.99; +0.92 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,629.50; -0.26 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 53.4

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Dec: Prior 53.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 56.6; Prior 57.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Dec: Expected 61.0; Prior 61.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 58.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 57.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Dec: Prior 56.3

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.