Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Canada's main stock index was set to follow global markets higher on Monday, helped by optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and a rebound in certain commodity prices.
Copper hit its highest since May 2015, extending the previous session's near-5 percent surge after shipments were disrupted from the world's two biggest copper mines.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Restaurant Brands International Inc , the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled from a year ago, when it recorded a one-time charge related to the merger of the two brands.
Heavy rains have cut access in and out of the Ravensthorpe nickel-producing operations in Western Australia, owner First Quantum Minerals said.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : Barclays raises target price to C$86 from C$82
Cara Operations Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$29 from C$34
TransAlta Corp : National Bank Financial cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1231; -0.28 percent
US crude : $53.69; -0.32 percent
Brent crude : $56.46; -0.42 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6126.5; +0.6 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
No major economic releases are scheduled.
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results