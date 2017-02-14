UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 14 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose for the fifth straight day on Monday, posting a fresh all-time peak as financials and industrials climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on resource shares.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent.
TOP STORIES
TMX Group Ltd, which owns and operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported better-than-expected quarterly results as the exchange operator reaped benefits from cost cuts.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
DHX Media Ltd : CIBC cuts target price to C$7.5 from C$8
Power Corporation of Canada : CIBC raises target price to C$34 from C$33
RDM Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$5.50 from C$6
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1228.5; + 0.33 percent
US crude : $53.36; +0.81 percent
Brent crude : $56.11; +0.94 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6149; +0.7 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
08:30 PPI final demand yy for Jan: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior 1.6 pct
08:30 PPI final demand mm for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
08:30 PPI exfood/energy yy for Jan: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 1.6 pct
08:30 PPI exfood/energy mm for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Jan: Prior 1.7 pct
08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Jan: Prior 0.1 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.